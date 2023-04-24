Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KCTV5 Cares: KC Crawfish Festival supports Foster Adopt Connect

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Foster Adopt Connect offers a wide array of support and services for children in need. They work to break the generational cycle of child abuse and neglect. This year the KC Crawfish Festival will donate a portion of the proceeds of their popular event to Foster Adopt Connect. There will be food, drinks, music and fun at the KC Crawfish Festival.  KCTV5 Cares is sponsored by Optum Care - Kansas City.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The brick house sits on Warwick Blvd near the Kansas City Art Institute.
Neighbors worry century-old home on Warwick Blvd. could face demolition
Abby Howard took this photo of the Northern Lights in Union Star, Missouri.
SEE IT: Viewers in Missouri, Kansas capture Northern Lights
One person left dead after a three car crash
One person dead after a car crash involving three vehicles
On Saturday, around 3:30 p.m., the Independence Police Department responded to a residence in...
Homicide in Independence leaves a 17-year-old dead
One person died as a result of an overnight RV fire in Blue Springs.
Person of interest ID’d in fatal Blue Springs RV fire declared homicide

Latest News

Foster Adopt Connect offers a wide array of support and services for children in need. They...
KCTV5 Cares: KC Crawfish Festival supports Foster Adopt Connect
A puppy is safely back at home after riding miles from Johnson County, Kansas, to the home of...
Royal rescue: Dog crawls into engine bay, unknowingly rides miles to Kauffman
Cowboys & Angles
Cowboys & Angels 2023
Bra Couture is taking over the Downtown Airport on April 21st. Watch to see how they’re going...
KCTV5 Cares: Bra Couture