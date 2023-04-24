Jonas Brothers to release new single during appearance at NFL Draft: report

Aging & Style
FILE — According to UPI, the group will release a new single called “Celebrate,” during their appearance(tcw-wxix)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you’re a sucker for football and the Jonas Brothers, the NFL Draft is the event for you.

The JoBros announced Monday on Good Morning America that they would make an appearance during Day One of the NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to UPI, the group will release a new single called “Celebrate,” during their appearance with Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard.

Each day of the Draft will be concluded with a musical artist. Thursday night following the first round will be Fall Out Boy. Friday night will be MÖTLEY CRÜE and Saturday will be Thundercat.

