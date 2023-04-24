FORECAST: Temperatures rise back to seasonal averages in the middle and upper 60s

High pressure continues to move out into the Ohio River valley today which allows for a southerly flow with our wind. This means temperatures are expected to rise back to seasonal within the middle and upper 60s. This warmer airflow does bring in moisture content to the atmosphere, and with an area of low pressure just to the west, along with the support of a warm front across Nebraska, clouds will continue to develop throughout the day along with a slight chance for wet weather overnight tonight at 20 percent. Low pressure remains out west through the next couple of days but will strengthen.

This will allow rain chances to develop slightly throughout Tuesday and Wednesday. Isolated shower activity is expected as temperatures slightly fall back to the lower and middle 60s. We will finally see a true movement of the storm system by Thursday night into Friday. With the support of a deepening front out of the northern plains, scattered showers, and very weak thunderstorm activity is expected Friday morning into the day side. Temperatures will fall back to the middle 50s to start the weekend after the passage of the storm system but will quickly rebound into the middle and upper 60s by next week.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.