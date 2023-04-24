Aging & Style
FORECAST: Sunday temperatures turned a bit more pleasant by the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s, a Frost Advisory in place for early Monday morning

By Warren Sears
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Sunday temperatures turned a bit more pleasant by the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s. We will see another chilly night tonight as we fall back into the mid to upper 30s. Could see a bit of patchy frost, so those mainly around the metro have a Frost Advisory in place for early Monday morning. We get to add a few more degrees on Monday as we all make it back to the 60s. Expect some more cloud coverage in place, but most of the day is dry. Later in the day Monday, we will watch for a few spotty showers pushing into Monday night. This next storm system is going to be rather spotty closer the KC metro, but those farther to the south across southern Kansas and southern Missouri will benefit from the higher rainfall totals. The moral of the story this week is we have slim and spotty shower chances, but no specific day will be a washout by any means. A few more showers are possible Wednesday. Most of Thursday looks dry, but I cannot completely rule out a random shower during the day. Friday chances look a bit better with a new storm system sweeping through. With that system comes rain and then a cold front. I am seeing signs of a warmup late next week.

