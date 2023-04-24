Aging & Style
FORECAST: Slim and spotty shower chances over the next few days, higher rain chances far south

By Warren Sears
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Temperatures felt a bit more spring like on Monday as most of us made it to the 60s in the afternoon. Clouds continue to increase Monday evening into the overnight as lows eventually drop into the mid 40s. We will see a super slim chance for a stray shower or two south of I-70 both Monday night and Tuesday. We did scale rain chances back quite a bit. It is looking like the higher rainfall totals from this early week storm system will stay across southern Kansas, where they desperately need it. I cannot rule out a shower or two locally on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, but my latest thoughts have most of the activity missing us to the south. Temperatures through the next few days will be pleasant in the lower to mid 60s. The NFL Draft begins on Thursday and we are looking at afternoon temperatures in the mid 60s. Again, a light shower or two is possible during the day, but the better rain chances looks to move in Friday. This is going to be associated with a cold front, so temperatures fall back into the 50s Friday and Saturday. Beyond that, I am seeing a sign of 70 degrees, but not until the middle part of next week.

