Fate of Genesis School to be discussed at Missouri Board of Education meeting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Feb. 15, the Missouri Board of Education decided in a 6-1 vote to revoke the charter at Genesis School in south Kansas City. According to members on the board, the decision was made based off of low test scores. The school appealed the decision shortly after.

However, staff at Genesis have disputed this claim. According to Genesis School Executive Director, Kevin Foster, recent trends have shown positive growth.

According to Foster, five of the eight years that Missouri has measured growth, Genesis has scored above the state average in growth. Foster also said they exceeded growth three of the five years.

Since Genesis began its VISTA program in 1975, the school has reached over 2,000 kids in Kansas City. According to the school’s website, “Genesis School was created to address the unique needs of our students and help them become responsible, self-sufficient leaders through engagement in the school’s academic and enrichment programs and counseling services.”

According to the Missouri Charter Public School Commission, Genesis’ charter will be revoked June 30.

