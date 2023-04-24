Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Draft day can make or break NFL teams

Signs and banners are displayed throughout downtown as the city gears up for NFL Draft week.
Signs and banners are displayed throughout downtown as the city gears up for NFL Draft week.(KCTV5)
By Josh Jackson
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Tick, tick, tick. The clock is winding down to the start of this year’s NFL Draft.

It’s the 88th annual meeting of National Football League franchises to select newly eligible players and there is a lot riding on the line.

Every year, all 32 teams hope they get it right.

Scouts dissect college film, combine performances, and pro day showcases – knowing the right player can take a team from pretender to contender.

Every general manager puts in countless hours evaluating because it’s a huge deal.

They want to make sure they don’t draft a future bust.

In order to win games, you need good players.

Luckily, the Chiefs’ front office has gotten it right recently.

The team drafted Chris Jones, the anchor of the defense in 2016, and two-time league MVP the following year.

The Chiefs have the final pick in the opening round of this year’s draft. In all, the team has 10 selections.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The brick house sits on Warwick Blvd near the Kansas City Art Institute.
Neighbors worry century-old home on Warwick Blvd. could face demolition
Abby Howard took this photo of the Northern Lights in Union Star, Missouri.
SEE IT: Viewers in Missouri, Kansas capture Northern Lights
One person left dead after a three car crash
One person dead after a car crash involving three vehicles
On Saturday, around 3:30 p.m., the Independence Police Department responded to a residence in...
Homicide in Independence leaves a 17-year-old dead
One person died as a result of an overnight RV fire in Blue Springs.
Person of interest ID’d in fatal Blue Springs RV fire declared homicide

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) waves to fans as he leaves the field following...
Reports: Aaron Rodgers traded to Jets
FILE — According to UPI, the group will release a new single called “Celebrate,” during their...
Jonas Brothers to release new single during appearance at NFL Draft: report
Signs and banners are displayed throughout downtown as the city gears up for NFL Draft week.
NFL Draft decor continues takeover of downtown Kansas City
Clayton Mark of Aerial Advantage has also taken several impressive aerial photos of the scene
WATCH LIVE: Crews put the finishing touches on NFL Draft stage construction