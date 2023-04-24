Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Dog owner warns of rare fungal infection found in pets

Lisa Kavanaugh knew the symptoms because one dog died. Now she has two dogs fighting the fungal infection.
By Holly Brantley, WBAY news staff and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) – A woman in Wisconsin says her two dogs have been battling a blastomycosis infection for over a year and wants to share her story so other dog owners know what signs to look for.

Blastomycosis is an uncommon but potentially serious fungal infection that primarily affects the lungs.

Lisa Kavanaugh said her dogs, Zena and Conan, have both been fighting the infection since December 2021.

She started noticing symptoms in Zena first. She was lethargic, didn’t want to eat and had swollen lymph nodes, as well as other symptoms that resembled pneumonia.

“Symptoms are usually a draining track like a wound that won’t heal. They can present with it in their bone, show signs of limping. Coughing is the most common because they inhale in their nose, so lung symptoms, it would look like pneumonia,” veterinary Dr. Jamie Zarda explained.

It just so happens Kavanaugh lost a dog in the 90s to blastomycosis, so she asked her vet to test Zena. She was positive, and it turned out that Conan had it too.

They are still positive and require constant, expensive tests and treatment. Zarda said knowing what to look for can save your animal’s life.

“Knowledge is your best defense against everything. The sooner you catch it, the sooner you can save them and the less money you have to spend,” Kavanaugh said.

Zarda says they aren’t sure if the dogs keep testing positive because they are picking it up somewhere in the environment over and over or if it is harboring somewhere in their body. Both are possible.

It’s important to note blastomycosis is not passed between animals and people. Wisconsin is one of the most common areas for fungus that causes it due to the moist soil.

Copyright 2023 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The brick house sits on Warwick Blvd near the Kansas City Art Institute.
Neighbors worry century-old home on Warwick Blvd. could face demolition
One person left dead after a three car crash
One person dead after a car crash involving three vehicles
Abby Howard took this photo of the Northern Lights in Union Star, Missouri.
SEE IT: Viewers in Missouri, Kansas capture Northern Lights
On Saturday, around 3:30 p.m., the Independence Police Department responded to a residence in...
Homicide in Independence leaves a 17-year-old dead
A popular Mexican restaurant in Kansas City, Kansas, closed its doors for the final time...
Poio Mexican BBQ Restaurant Closes

Latest News

FILE - Ed Sheeran performs at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball on Dec. 10, 2021, in New York....
Did Ed Sheeran hit pilfer Marvin Gaye classic? Trial to tell
The Tree of Life Synagogue, lower left, stands in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh...
Jury selection begins over 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack
FILE — The Clay County Sheriff's Office took an armed carjacking suspect into custody on April...
Armed suspect taken into custody in Clay County
FILE - Comedian Richard Lewis attends an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Dec. 25, 2012....
Comedian Richard Lewis reveals he has Parkinson’s disease
Signs and banners are displayed throughout downtown as the city gears up for NFL Draft week.
NFL Draft decor continues takeover of downtown Kansas City