Armed suspect taken into custody in Clay County

FILE — The Clay County Sheriff's Office took an armed carjacking suspect into custody on April...
FILE — The Clay County Sheriff's Office took an armed carjacking suspect into custody on April 16.(Clay County Sheriff's Office)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - An armed carjacking suspect was taken into custody safely just after midnight April 16, despite the suspect reaching for a gun he dropped after running from Clay County Sheriff’s deputies.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a release Monday that the suspect -- 23-year-old John Lucas Jr. -- had reportedly stolen a car at gunpoint from River Bend in rural Jackson County. The victims reported the suspect was armed with a rifle and a handgun during the robbery, which happened just after midnight on April 16. A deputy with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office spotted the stolen vehicle unoccupied at a convenience store at 900 S. Leonard Street in Liberty. When officers circled the store and saw the man in the driver’s seat, they ordered him to show his hands. Instead, he ducked down and drove off at a high rate of speed.

Deputies pursued the suspect north on 291 Highway before Lucas Jr. disabled his vehicle when he struck the concrete median attempting to turn from 291 onto Liberty Drive. The man reportedly got out of the vehicle and began running with a rifle in hand into the Liberty Corners shopping center area.

The man tripped and fell in the Hardee’s parking lot, dropping his rifle and backpack. According to police, deputies ordered the man at gunpoint to leave the backpack and gun, but he reached back down, only picking up the backpack. In order to prevent the man from getting back to the gun, two deputies tackled him. The man fought the deputies and a third deputy had to help get the suspect’s hands behind his back and into handcuffs.

Later, deputies located a handgun the suspect had dropped along the path he’d run from the wrecked vehicle. Police said both guns were loaded and ready to fire.

Lucas Jr. has been charged with tampering with a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and resisting arrest by fleeing. He is in the Clay County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

