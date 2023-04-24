Aging & Style
Aging & Style: Study says Black women should get mammograms earlier

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A recent study from the American Cancer Society shows more than 43,000 women in the U.S. will die this year from breast cancer and Black women have the highest death rate from the disease.

In today’s Aging & Style segment, KCTV5′s Carolyn Long takes a deeper look at the study and why it is prompting calls for this group to get what may be lifesaving treatment at a younger age.

