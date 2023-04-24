Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

5 children killed in fiery crash may have been panhandling, police say

As the investigation continues into what exactly led up to that tragedy, some disturbing details have emerged.
By Marcy Jones, Jay Kenney and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCARSDALE, N.Y. (WFSB/Gray News) - Connecticut children killed in a New York crash may have been spotted panhandling beforehand, investigators revealed.

Last month’s crash was described as one of the worst in Westchester County’s history.

Five children, ages 8 to 17 years old, died in the fiery wreck on the Hutchinson River Parkway.

According to investigators, six children had been traveling in a rental vehicle with no adult supervision when the driver ran off the road, hit a tree, and the vehicle caught fire.

It happened just after midnight as the children were returning to Connecticut from a trip to New Jersey.

Five of them died, including sisters Zahnyiah and Shawnelll Cross, their half-brothers, A.J. and Andrew Billips, and the unlicensed driver, 16-year-old Malik Smith Jr.

The Billips and Cross children lived in Derby at the time of the crash, but they were not enrolled in school.

As the investigation continues into what exactly led up to that incident, new details recently emerged.

The group of children was likely panhandling at a New Jersey Shopping Center just before the accident, investigators said.

They said they obtained surveillance footage that showed the children hours before the crash interacting with people in a way that suggested they were panhandling.

In a August 2022 incident in Milford, police were called to a parking lot on Boston Post Road for a report of children asking people for money and food.

One of the children was A.J. Billips, who died in the crash on the Hutchinson River Parkway. police said.

The incident report said A.J. initially gave police a fake name and birthdate and was “extremely guarded and not willing to offer up much information.” The report also said “the younger children were his siblings. [They] appeared nervous.”

The children claimed to be raising money for a youth basketball team; however, no record of the team they were soliciting was found.

The Connecticut Department of Children and Families was called, and officials worked to facilitate their safe return home.

Seven months later, the agency said it was again looking at the family due to the circumstances that led up to last month’s deadly crash.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The brick house sits on Warwick Blvd near the Kansas City Art Institute.
Neighbors worry century-old home on Warwick Blvd. could face demolition
One person left dead after a three car crash
One person dead after a car crash involving three vehicles
On Saturday, around 3:30 p.m., the Independence Police Department responded to a residence in...
Homicide in Independence leaves a 17-year-old dead
A popular Mexican restaurant in Kansas City, Kansas, closed its doors for the final time...
Poio Mexican BBQ Restaurant Closes
Jadah Clark died from her injuries in a shooting, the unintended target of a gunshot.
Police: 20-year-old woman fatally shot in KCK was unintended target

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden waves as he and first lady Jill Biden exit Air Force One as they...
White House to salute nation’s top teachers
FILE - A ground mural depicting a portrait of Breonna Taylor is seen at Chambers Park in...
Ex-officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor hired as a deputy
FILE - Olympic-medalist and former Moët Hennessy executive Herb Douglas attends the unveiling...
1948 Olympic bronze medalist Herb Douglas dead at 101
Eleven people were brutally and methodically killed in a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018.
Congregants speak out ahead of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial
FILE - Domestic Policy Adviser Susan Rice speaks during a briefing at the White House in...
Susan Rice, Biden’s top domestic policy adviser, departing