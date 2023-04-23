Aging & Style
WATCH: Hungry raccoon steals 8-pound Amazon package from front porch

An Ohio family said a four-legged porch pirate took off with their Amazon package.
By Kelly Kennedy and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AURORA, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A family in Ohio had an unexpected thief target their home in the middle of the night. But when they checked their cameras, they were shocked to find out the thief fled on four legs.

The burglary wasn’t committed by a typical criminal. He wasn’t wearing a mask, and he didn’t even try to conceal his face.

Sally Baird said her porch thief was a raccoon.

“Every morning my husband while his shower is warming up, he sits and he looks through to see the critters that we might have caught on film that night,” she said. “He was looking, and he said, ‘Sally, um, we had a package stolen off our front porch last night,’ and I said, ‘Well, you better call the police,’ and he said, ‘I don’t think they’re gonna do anything about this.’”

The Baird’s cameras captured the critter arriving on the front porch of their Aurora home Tuesday night.

The video then shows the hungry raccoon dragging the package off the porch and through the yard.

“It had stolen our Amazon package and taken it down the steps and out. And the little rascal ate every bite,” Baird said.

Baird said she has duck eggs that will hatch soon, so there was duck food in the Amazon box.

“I guess it smelled it or something and decided that that was its midnight snack,” she said. “It was eight pounds of duck food, and he must’ve been pretty stout, probably corn-fed because he drug it right down the steps and right over the wall and sat there and had a feast.”

Baird said she didn’t even report the package lost or stolen.

“It was worth every penny to replace it just for the laughter that it’s given us and everybody that’s heard the story,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

