Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Russia ‘will not forgive’ US denial of journalist visas

FILE - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives to Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia, Brazil,...
FILE - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives to Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, on April 17, 2023. Russia said Sunday, April 23, 2023, that the United States has denied visas to journalists who wanted to cover Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's trip to New York, and Lavrov suggested that Moscow would take strong retaliatory measures.(Eraldo Peres | AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia said Sunday that the United States has denied visas to journalists who wanted to cover Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s trip to New York, and Lavrov suggested that Moscow would take strong retaliatory measures.

There was no immediate comment from the U.S. State Department about the claim of refused visas. The journalists aimed to cover Lavrov’s appearance at the United Nations to mark Russia’s chairmanship of the Security Council.

“A country that calls itself the strongest, smartest, free and fair country has chickened out and done something stupid by showing what its sworn assurances about protecting freedom of speech and access to information are really worth,” Lavrov said before leaving Moscow on Sunday.

“Be sure that we will not forget and will not forgive,” he said.

“I emphasize that we will find ways to respond to this, so that the Americans will remember for a long time not to do this,” deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said.

The dispute comes in the wake of high tensions with Washington over the arrest last month of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, whom Russia accuses of espionage. The United States has declared him to be “wrongfully detained.”

Many Western journalists stationed in Moscow left the country after Russia sent troops into Ukraine. Russia currently requires foreign journalists to renew their visas and accreditation every three months, compared to once a year before the fighting began.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The brick house sits on Warwick Blvd near the Kansas City Art Institute.
Neighbors worry century-old home on Warwick Blvd. could face demolition
Omar Diosdado, a former Overland Park police officer, was charged with rape and other felonies.
Overland Park police officer fired, charged with rape
Jadah Clark died from her injuries in a shooting, the unintended target of a gunshot.
Police: 20-year-old woman fatally shot in KCK was unintended target
The Platte County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in finding Jae’veon Marquice...
Man accused in shooting that injured 3 KCK officers accidentally released from Platte County
Alex Gardner was last reported seen near NW 59th Terrace and Kirkwood Avenue.
Missing 22-year-old last seen Thursday considered endangered, police say

Latest News

A passenger took video of outside her window as an American Airlines plane caught fire on the...
WATCH: American Airlines plane catches fire on runway
Smoke fills the sky in Khartoum, Sudan, near Doha International Hospital on Friday, April 21,...
Special forces swiftly evacuate US embassy staff from Sudan
A passenger took video of outside her window as an American Airlines plane caught fire on the...
WATCH: American Airlines plane catches fire on runway
Bed Bath & Beyond said it has filed for bankruptcy protection.
Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection