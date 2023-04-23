Aging & Style
Poio Mexican BBQ Restaurant Closes

By Mark Poulose
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A popular Mexican restaurant in Kansas City, Kansas, closed its doors for the final time Saturday. Poio Mexican BBQ served its final meal at the location, and its owner is sad to see the restaurant close.

“Definitely bittersweet,” said Carlos Mortera. “It’s sad to close this chapter.”

The restaurant opened in 2018 received rave reviews online. Their specialty? Chicken, smoked over a wood-fire grill. Famous guests have gone to the establishment, including First Lady Jill Biden in 2021. It’s a day Mortera won’t soon forget.

“It was crazy,” Mortera said of the Jill Biden visit. “They told us last minute. It was cool.”

Local foodies came to know Poio as a place with unbelievable chicken that kept people coming back from all over town.

“You just can’t beat this rotisserie chicken and just all the flavors with all the sides, so we’re really going to miss it,” said Abid Qureshi.

“Hate seeing them close,” said Mike Hatch. “It’s going to be missed, but like I said, we love the chicken.”

The people at Poio say they have felt the love since they announced Saturday as their last day.

“All the response from everybody has been good,” said Mortera. “Right now, since we’re closing, everyone is coming out and supporting us, having one last bite.”

Poio currently has a location open at the new terminal at KCI.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

