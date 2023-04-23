One person dead after a car crash involving three vehicles

Aging & Style
By Melonne McBride
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Independence, Mo. (KCTV) - One person has died a car crash involving three cars happened in Independence early afternoon on Saturday at approximately 1:20 p.m.

According to a police report, a GMC Yukon was traveling eastbound on Truman Road when it struck a Jeep Wrangler stopped in traffic. The GMC then traveled into the westbound lanes of Truman Road and collided with a Toyota Corolla.

The driver of the Toyota died at the scene due to injuries sustained. The identity of the driver is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.

The driver of the GMC and the Jeep were not injured.

The crash remains as an active investigation.

