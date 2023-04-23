Aging & Style
Keyontae Johnson declares for NBA Draft

Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson brings the ball down court against Montana State during...
Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson brings the ball down court against Montana State during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)(Chris Carlson | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson announced his declaration for the 2023 NBA Draft via Twitter on Sunday.

The star forward transferred to K-State from Florida with one season of eligibility remaining. He hadn’t played in a college basketball game since December, 2020 when he collapsed on the court.

However, Johnson stated he is maintaining his eligibility. He could technically appeal for a medical redshirt and be granted an extra year of NCAA eligibility since he missed most of two full seasons.

The All-American averaged 17.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game at K-State. In his post, he took the time to thank K-State for welcoming him in the way it did.

“Kansas State, I gave you guys my blood, sweat, and tears, and in return, you all gave me the confidence I needed to take this next step, one that I have dreamed of my whole life,” he said. “I bet on myself, but I wouldn’t be here without you, which is why this announcement is so bittersweet.”

The NBA Draft is scheduled for June 22nd at 8:00 p.m.

