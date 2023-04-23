Aging & Style
Homicide in Independence leaves a 17-year-old dead

On Saturday, around 3:30 p.m., the Independence Police Department responded to a residence in...
By Melonne McBride
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Independence Police are investigating a homicide that left one 17-year-old dead. On Saturday, around 3:30 p.m., the Independence Police Department responded to a residence in the 1100 Block of S. Cottage Ave in regard to a shooting. 

According to a police report, officers located a 17-year-old male outside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim received medical aid at the scene and was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. 

Officers have canvassed the area to speak with possible witnesses to gather evidence. There were several other people at the scene, and police say they are cooperating with detectives. 

This remains to be an ongoing investigation.

