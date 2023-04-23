FORECAST: Slightly warmer Sunday, slim rain chances this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We are waking up to upper 20s and lower 30s Sunday morning. Freeze Warnings stay in place until 9 AM. At least we have some sunshine to look forward to at times on Sunday and a bit of a warmup. Mid 50s will return with a noticeable northwest wind from 5-15 mph. The weekend ends on a dry note, but slim and spotty rain chances return this upcoming week.

Most of Monday should be dry and temperatures jump back into the 60s. Late in the day Monday, we do need to watch for a few approaching showers from the west. This leads into rain chances Monday night and Tuesday. I do not expect a washout, but some light rain will be possible during the day. A few leftover showers are possible Wednesday. These chances are much higher to the south of our area across southern Kansas and southern Missouri, where they desperately need it. Lots of eyes on Thursday’s forecast as the NFL draft begins. Signs are pointing to mostly dry conditions as of right now, but I did keep a slim chance at a light shower or two, especially earlier in the day. Another system swings through Friday into Saturday, completing a fairly active week of weather. This could give us some shower activity ahead of an approaching cold front. All in all, temperatures will be in the 50s and lower 60s for the next 10 days.

