Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Slightly warmer Sunday, slim rain chances this week

By Warren Sears
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We are waking up to upper 20s and lower 30s Sunday morning. Freeze Warnings stay in place until 9 AM. At least we have some sunshine to look forward to at times on Sunday and a bit of a warmup. Mid 50s will return with a noticeable northwest wind from 5-15 mph. The weekend ends on a dry note, but slim and spotty rain chances return this upcoming week.

Most of Monday should be dry and temperatures jump back into the 60s. Late in the day Monday, we do need to watch for a few approaching showers from the west. This leads into rain chances Monday night and Tuesday. I do not expect a washout, but some light rain will be possible during the day. A few leftover showers are possible Wednesday. These chances are much higher to the south of our area across southern Kansas and southern Missouri, where they desperately need it. Lots of eyes on Thursday’s forecast as the NFL draft begins. Signs are pointing to mostly dry conditions as of right now, but I did keep a slim chance at a light shower or two, especially earlier in the day. Another system swings through Friday into Saturday, completing a fairly active week of weather. This could give us some shower activity ahead of an approaching cold front. All in all, temperatures will be in the 50s and lower 60s for the next 10 days.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The brick house sits on Warwick Blvd near the Kansas City Art Institute.
Neighbors worry century-old home on Warwick Blvd. could face demolition
Omar Diosdado, a former Overland Park police officer, was charged with rape and other felonies.
Overland Park police officer fired, charged with rape
Jadah Clark died from her injuries in a shooting, the unintended target of a gunshot.
Police: 20-year-old woman fatally shot in KCK was unintended target
The Platte County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in finding Jae’veon Marquice...
Man accused in shooting that injured 3 KCK officers accidentally released from Platte County
Police said they are investigating reports cloned keys as a means to steal cars in several...
Man charged, police investigate group suspected of cloning keys to steal cars

Latest News

Storm Track 5
FORECAST: Widespread freeze tonight, slightly warmer Sunday in the mid 50s.
Storm Track 5
Storm Track 5 Weather Forecast, 4/22
Freeze Warnings are in place mainly north of I-70 Friday night, with a freeze watch for the...
FORECAST: Temps fall Friday night, cool weekend in store for KC area
FORECAST: Temps fall Friday night, cool weekend in store for KC area