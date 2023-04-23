Aging & Style
Family searches for missing elderly Kansas City man, KCPD issues an endangered silver advisory

Calvin Norwood is a missing elderly KC man
Calvin Norwood is a missing elderly KC man(kctv)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A family and KCPD is searching for a missing elderly man last seen at 2 p.m. on Sunday. 84-year-old Calvin Norwood was last seen walking north from his home in the 5800 block of Stateline Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to a police report, Norwood suffers from dementia and it is possible that he may be confused. Norwood was wearing a dark blue sweatshirt, blue jeans, gray shoes and a two-tone blue U.S. Air Force hat.

Norwood’s family is worried for his safety and wellbeing.

KCPD is asking for your help. If you know anything, please call 911 or the KCMO police department’s missing persons unit at (816) 234-5043.

