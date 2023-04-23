Aging & Style
Chiefs Fans Excited to See Who Team Selects In First Round

Chiefs Fans Excited to See Who Team Selects In First Round
Barring something unforeseen, the Chiefs will add a new player to their roster on Thursday. The Chiefs own the 32nd pick in the first round, which is scheduled to begin Thursday at 7 p.m.
By Mark Poulose
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Barring something unforeseen, the Chiefs will add a new player to their roster on Thursday. The Chiefs own the 32nd pick in the first round, which is scheduled to begin Thursday at 7 p.m.

KCTV5 talked to local football fans to find out who they think the Chiefs should pick with their first round selection.

The NFL Draft is April 27-29 in Kansas City. You can find KCTV5′s complete coverage of the draft here: NFL Draft (kctv5.com)

