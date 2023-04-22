Aging & Style
Neighbors worry century-old home on Warwick Blvd. could face demolition

By Nathan Vickers
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A stately Southmoreland home built in 1913 may be demolished, causing concern among some neighbors.

The brick house sits on Warwick Boulevard near the Kansas City Art Institute. It’s one of several early 1900s buildings in the area.

David Tran and Ryan Hiser own another century-old property around the corner from the house. They run the Aida Boutique Hotel, which was built as a single-family residence in 1903.

“We get to be stewards of these properties while we’re here,” Tran said.

Tran and Hiser became concerned about the Warwick home when they recently noticed a realtor’s sign in the front yard advertising the land and the potential of a high-rise development. They found permits on the city’s website for utility shutoffs and excavation work, worrying that it could signal drastic changes to the property.

“That was our first red flag,” Tran said. “I think that’s the first step in the demolition process.”

The property has been owned by the Vawter family for more than 60 years. Matt Vawter said his mother had lived in the house until 2020. After her passing, Vawter and his brother have been trying to sell the property. He said they had hoped to keep the house intact, but that they had been unable to find a suitable buyer.

“We’re actively trying to sell it,” Vawter said. “We love the house and demolition is our last option.”

He said that financial pressures might lead them to demolish the house if they couldn’t find a buyer soon.

“It’s a very, very emotional possibility,” he said.

Tran and Hiser said they have reached out to the city’s historic preservation department to find out whether the neighborhood could delay a possible demolition.

“We’re not opposed to changes or development. We just need a more critical eye,” Tran said. “It’s something that can’t be replaced.”

