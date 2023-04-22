KCPD’s South Patrol meets with community to discuss youth violence in the area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police officers were in south Kansas City Friday night as the effort continues to find solutions to the rise of youth crime in the area.

“No one group is going to get this done,” said South Patrol commander Maj. Dave Jackson. “It’s going to take everybody pulling in the same direction.”

Dozens of people showed up to make their voices heard. Jackson said working with the community is key to making things better.

“The places that have taken the best results from crime and quality of life issues are the places that work together,” Jackson said. “What I think you saw tonight is communities coming together.”

Local leaders and neighbors met at tables to discuss issues at hand in south Kansas City. Natalie Keys took her two sons to Friday night’s event, and she said the conversation was a building block to making a better future.

“You start with one, and then that movement starts with two people getting excited, then there is a whole fire,” Keys said. “Right now, all this talking and engagement, there’s a fire. It’s about to be explosive.”

For now, issues remain in south KC.

“Things will get better when everybody decides to make it better,” Jackson said. “People are dying in record numbers. It’s a tragedy. It’s insane. It’s terrible and we [have to] do something to stop this.”

