KC Current address reasons for split from head coach

RIVERSIDE, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Current general manager Camille Ashton immediately addressed the elephant in the room at Friday afternoon’s news conference.

“We know that Wednesday’s announcement that the club parted ways with head coach Matt Potter came as a surprise to many - especially given the timing,” she said.

The club split from Potter hours ahead of their match in Houston.

Six months prior, Kansas City was painting the town teal as Potter lead the Current to the NWSL title game.

“We started the season 0-3,” Ashton said. “As a club, we were frustrated with the losses and the start to the season. Unfortunately, that was then met with a lack of collaboration and partnership that we would otherwise expect from our head coach with management and ownership. There was a breakdown in the leadership, communication and ultimately trust with the staff, which led us to this difficult decision.”

Ashton also made a point to clarify what the situation was not:

“This decision is not related to any player issues, is not related to the Mykiaa Minniss situation,” she said. “Both the league and the PA are aware of the reasons for our decision and there’s nothing here for the league to investigate.”

Hours after his firing, the Current won their first game of the season Wednesday night in Houston under interim coach Caroline Sjöblom.

