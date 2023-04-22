Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KC Current address reasons for split from head coach

Kansas City Current general manager Camille Ashton
Kansas City Current general manager Camille Ashton(KCTV5)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERSIDE, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Current general manager Camille Ashton immediately addressed the elephant in the room at Friday afternoon’s news conference.

“We know that Wednesday’s announcement that the club parted ways with head coach Matt Potter came as a surprise to many - especially given the timing,” she said.

The club split from Potter hours ahead of their match in Houston.

KC Current press conference on coaching change

WATCH LIVE: The Kansas City Current hold a press conference regarding the team's recent coaching change. Previous coverage: https://bit.ly/40wcEcv

Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Friday, April 21, 2023

Six months prior, Kansas City was painting the town teal as Potter lead the Current to the NWSL title game.

“We started the season 0-3,” Ashton said. “As a club, we were frustrated with the losses and the start to the season. Unfortunately, that was then met with a lack of collaboration and partnership that we would otherwise expect from our head coach with management and ownership. There was a breakdown in the leadership, communication and ultimately trust with the staff, which led us to this difficult decision.”

Ashton also made a point to clarify what the situation was not:

“This decision is not related to any player issues, is not related to the Mykiaa Minniss situation,” she said. “Both the league and the PA are aware of the reasons for our decision and there’s nothing here for the league to investigate.”

Hours after his firing, the Current won their first game of the season Wednesday night in Houston under interim coach Caroline Sjöblom.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 420 Fest in the Smokey River Entertainment District is a first-of-its-kind event with legal...
Inaugural cannabis festival happening in River Bend on 4/20
Charles Smith of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, was captured on surveillance video Thursday morning...
Troopers arrest Cape Girardeau 18-year-old wanted in fatal Oak Grove shooting on I-70
Mike Tyson and Ric Flair
Mike Tyson, Ric Flair to celebrate 4/20 in Kansas City
On April 20, 2023, Guy's Snacks announced that it will now sell THC-infused chips and root beer.
Guy’s Potato Chips unveils THC-infused chips and root beer
Kansas guard MJ Rice shoots during the first half of the NCAA college basketball championship...
Former five-star KU guard announces transfer to NC State

Latest News

Freeze Warnings are in place mainly north of I-70 Friday night, with a freeze watch for the...
FORECAST: Temps fall Friday night, cool weekend in store for KC area
FORECAST: Temps fall Friday night, cool weekend in store for KC area
Police said they are investigating reports cloned keys as a means to steal cars in several...
Man charged, police investigate group suspected of cloning keys to steal cars
Man charged, police investigate group suspected of cloning keys to steal cars