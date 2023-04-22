FORECAST: Widespread freeze tonight, slightly warmer Sunday in the mid 50s.

Saturday was downright chilly across the region. Many of us in the metro only made it to the upper 40s and lower 50s. This is going to lead to a cold night with Freeze Warnings in place for all of us. Make sure you cover your sensitive plants or bring them in tonight. We will wake up to upper 20s and lower 30s Sunday morning. At least we have some sunshine to look forward to at times on Sunday and slightly warmer air. We make a run at the mid 50s by the afternoon with a persistent northwest wind from 10-15 mph. The weekend ends on a dry note, but slim and spotty rain chances return this upcoming week. Most of Monday should be dry and temperatures jump back into the 60s. Late in the day Monday, we do need to watch for a few approaching showers from the west. This leads into rain chances Monday night and Tuesday. I do not expect a washout, but some light rain will be possible during the day. A few leftover showers are possible Wednesday. Lots of eyes on Thursday’s forecast as the NFL draft begins. Signs are pointing to mostly dry conditions as of right now, but I did keep a slim chance at a light shower or two, especially earlier in the day. Another system swings through Friday into Saturday, completing a fairly active week of weather. All in all, temperatures will be in the 50s and lower 60s for the next 10 days.

