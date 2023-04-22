Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Widespread freeze tonight, slightly warmer Sunday in the mid 50s.

By Warren Sears
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Saturday was downright chilly across the region. Many of us in the metro only made it to the upper 40s and lower 50s. This is going to lead to a cold night with Freeze Warnings in place for all of us. Make sure you cover your sensitive plants or bring them in tonight. We will wake up to upper 20s and lower 30s Sunday morning. At least we have some sunshine to look forward to at times on Sunday and slightly warmer air. We make a run at the mid 50s by the afternoon with a persistent northwest wind from 10-15 mph. The weekend ends on a dry note, but slim and spotty rain chances return this upcoming week. Most of Monday should be dry and temperatures jump back into the 60s. Late in the day Monday, we do need to watch for a few approaching showers from the west. This leads into rain chances Monday night and Tuesday. I do not expect a washout, but some light rain will be possible during the day. A few leftover showers are possible Wednesday. Lots of eyes on Thursday’s forecast as the NFL draft begins. Signs are pointing to mostly dry conditions as of right now, but I did keep a slim chance at a light shower or two, especially earlier in the day. Another system swings through Friday into Saturday, completing a fairly active week of weather. All in all, temperatures will be in the 50s and lower 60s for the next 10 days.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Platte County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in finding Jae’veon Marquice...
Man accused in shooting that injured 3 KCK officers accidentally released from Platte County
A fight at Winnetonka High School sent one student to the hospital, and four juveniles were...
Four juveniles in custody after fight at Winnetonka HS, one student taken to hospital
A puppy is safely back at home after riding miles from Johnson County, Kansas, to the home of...
Royal rescue: Dog crawls into engine bay, unknowingly rides miles to Kauffman
One person died as a result of an overnight RV fire in Blue Springs.
Police: Suspicious RV fire ruled a homicide, investigation underway
Omar Diosdado, a former Overland Park police officer, was charged with rape and other felonies.
Overland Park police officer fired, charged with rape

Latest News

Storm Track 5
Storm Track 5 Weather Forecast, 4/22
Freeze Warnings are in place mainly north of I-70 Friday night, with a freeze watch for the...
FORECAST: Temps fall Friday night, cool weekend in store for KC area
FORECAST: Temps fall Friday night, cool weekend in store for KC area
KC weather forecast Friday April 21
FORECAST: Air continues to chill throughout Friday