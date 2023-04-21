Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Wayside Waifs hosting Adopt-A-Thon event this weekend

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City’s largest no-kill pet adoption campus is hosting its Adopt-A-Thon pet adoption event this weekend.

The offer is all pet adoptions are only $35 on Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22. Their hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, then 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Their address is 3901 Martha Truman Road in KCMO.

A release said, “Wayside Waifs has hundreds of dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens all patiently waiting to find their purr-fect forever homes. In addition, they may have small mammals available such as guinea pigs and rats. All of the adoptable animals are spay/neutered, microchipped, and current on vaccinations. Visit www.waysidewaifs.org to view all available animals.”

According to Wayside Waifs, more than 20,000 pets and people are served annually through pet adoptions, youth education and canine training programs, and community programming, like the pet food pantry.

Wayside is a private, independent, nonprofit 501(c)(3) charity that receives no government funding and is supported entirely by private donations and grants.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 420 Fest in the Smokey River Entertainment District is a first-of-its-kind event with legal...
Inaugural cannabis festival happening in River Bend on 4/20
Charles Smith of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, was captured on surveillance video Thursday morning...
Troopers arrest Cape Girardeau 18-year-old wanted in fatal Oak Grove shooting on I-70
Mike Tyson and Ric Flair
Mike Tyson, Ric Flair to celebrate 4/20 in Kansas City
On April 20, 2023, Guy's Snacks announced that it will now sell THC-infused chips and root beer.
Guy’s Potato Chips unveils THC-infused chips and root beer
Kansas guard MJ Rice shoots during the first half of the NCAA college basketball championship...
Former five-star KU guard announces transfer to NC State

Latest News

Wayside Waifs kicks off Adopt-A-Thon event
Wayside Waifs hosting Adopt-A-Thon event this weekend
Clinton man airlifted to hospital following one-vehicle crash
Suspicious RV fire kills 1 in Blue Springs
The building of a massive stage in front of Union Station has been hard to miss, but there are...
Cellular providers boost service in preparation for NFL Draft