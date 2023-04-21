Wayside Waifs hosting Adopt-A-Thon event this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City’s largest no-kill pet adoption campus is hosting its Adopt-A-Thon pet adoption event this weekend.

The offer is all pet adoptions are only $35 on Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22. Their hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, then 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Their address is 3901 Martha Truman Road in KCMO.

A release said, “Wayside Waifs has hundreds of dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens all patiently waiting to find their purr-fect forever homes. In addition, they may have small mammals available such as guinea pigs and rats. All of the adoptable animals are spay/neutered, microchipped, and current on vaccinations. Visit www.waysidewaifs.org to view all available animals.”

According to Wayside Waifs, more than 20,000 pets and people are served annually through pet adoptions, youth education and canine training programs, and community programming, like the pet food pantry.

Wayside is a private, independent, nonprofit 501(c)(3) charity that receives no government funding and is supported entirely by private donations and grants.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.