Volunteers give older adults in KC Metro a lawn makeover for Earth Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - To celebrate Earth Day, many in the KC Metro will mow the lawn, clean up trash or even turn to greener alternatives. However, for some people in Kansas City, beautifying the area isn’t as simple. Over the Earth Day weekend, volunteers are teaming up and helping out people with different abilities.

The efforts are from the non-profit, The Whole Person, which aims to help people with different abilities live more independent lives. The group offers a range of services for people who find it more difficult to perform everyday activities.

Over the next several days, volunteers with The Whole Person are “planting independence,” helping clean-up the yards of people in need. The volunteers will mow lawns, trim hedges, rake leaves, collect branches and fallen trees and clear out gutters. In total, there are over 250 volunteers who will clean up 37 homes across the Kansas City metro. Volunteers said these efforts help make a difference in someone’s life.

“A lot of our consumers are alone they don’t have any family that might be able to help them with yard cleanup and also the people that we serve are on Medicaid so the costs can be prohibitive,” Kim Krueger with The Whole Person said. “They are thrilled and overjoyed because they know that someone is looking out for them and caring for them.”

The Planting Independence Project has continued to grow over the past seven years. If you would like to volunteer with The Whole Person, you can find the link here.

