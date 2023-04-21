Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Volunteers give older adults in KC Metro a lawn makeover for Earth Day

By Nathan Brennan
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - To celebrate Earth Day, many in the KC Metro will mow the lawn, clean up trash or even turn to greener alternatives. However, for some people in Kansas City, beautifying the area isn’t as simple. Over the Earth Day weekend, volunteers are teaming up and helping out people with different abilities.

The efforts are from the non-profit, The Whole Person, which aims to help people with different abilities live more independent lives. The group offers a range of services for people who find it more difficult to perform everyday activities.

Over the next several days, volunteers with The Whole Person are “planting independence,” helping clean-up the yards of people in need. The volunteers will mow lawns, trim hedges, rake leaves, collect branches and fallen trees and clear out gutters. In total, there are over 250 volunteers who will clean up 37 homes across the Kansas City metro. Volunteers said these efforts help make a difference in someone’s life.

“A lot of our consumers are alone they don’t have any family that might be able to help them with yard cleanup and also the people that we serve are on Medicaid so the costs can be prohibitive,” Kim Krueger with The Whole Person said. “They are thrilled and overjoyed because they know that someone is looking out for them and caring for them.”

The Planting Independence Project has continued to grow over the past seven years. If you would like to volunteer with The Whole Person, you can find the link here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 420 Fest in the Smokey River Entertainment District is a first-of-its-kind event with legal...
Inaugural cannabis festival happening in River Bend on 4/20
Charles Smith of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, was captured on surveillance video Thursday morning...
Troopers arrest Cape Girardeau 18-year-old wanted in fatal Oak Grove shooting on I-70
Mike Tyson and Ric Flair
Mike Tyson, Ric Flair to celebrate 4/20 in Kansas City
On April 20, 2023, Guy's Snacks announced that it will now sell THC-infused chips and root beer.
Guy’s Potato Chips unveils THC-infused chips and root beer
Kansas guard MJ Rice shoots during the first half of the NCAA college basketball championship...
Former five-star KU guard announces transfer to NC State

Latest News

Group helping clean yards for those who can't
Volunteers give older adults in KC Metro a lawn makeover for Earth Day
FILE — Law enforcement stated one person was taken into custody following a shooting Friday...
Friday morning shooting in Peculiar leaves one dead, suspect in custody
One person died as a result of an overnight RV fire in Blue Springs.
Overnight RV fire in Blue Springs leaves one person dead
Overnight RV fire in Blue Springs leaves one person dead