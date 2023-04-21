Aging & Style
Verda’s passion lives on through safe place for breast cancer survivors

By KCTV5 Staff
Apr. 21, 2023
Verda Salberg lost her battle with breast cancer in 2017, but her compassion for others lives on through a safe place where breast cancer patients can find solace, support and items catered to meet their needs. Verda inspired many through her courageous fight, and today Verda’s Place helps provide wigs, bras and other items at no cost for breast cancer patients who are either uninsured, or underinsured.

