Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Suspicious fire kills 1 in Blue Springs

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspicious fire in the 1200 block of SW Morningside left one person dead Friday morning.

The Blue Springs Police Department and Central Jackson County Fire Protection District said they were on the scene investigating and found the dead individual while extinguishing the fire.

BSPD said they are awaiting the arrival of the state Fire Marshal. Police reported the fire at 2:37 a.m. Friday.

No other details are available at this time.

This is a breaking news story. KCTV will update it as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 420 Fest in the Smokey River Entertainment District is a first-of-its-kind event with legal...
Inaugural cannabis festival happening in River Bend on 4/20
Charles Smith of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, was captured on surveillance video Thursday morning...
Troopers arrest Cape Girardeau 18-year-old wanted in fatal Oak Grove shooting on I-70
Mike Tyson and Ric Flair
Mike Tyson, Ric Flair to celebrate 4/20 in Kansas City
On April 20, 2023, Guy's Snacks announced that it will now sell THC-infused chips and root beer.
Guy’s Potato Chips unveils THC-infused chips and root beer
Kansas guard MJ Rice shoots during the first half of the NCAA college basketball championship...
Former five-star KU guard announces transfer to NC State

Latest News

The building of a massive stage in front of Union Station has been hard to miss, but there are...
Cellular providers boost service in preparation for NFL Draft
Thousands of weed smokers descended upon 420 Fest in River Bend, anxious to celebrate...
Kansas Citians celebrate first 420 with legal weed in Missouri
Generic.
Suspect taken into custody following bank robbery in Belton
Thousands of weed smokers descended upon 420 Fest in River Bend, anxious to celebrate...
Kansas Citians celebrate first 420 with legal weed in Missouri