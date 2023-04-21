Suspicious fire kills 1 in Blue Springs

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspicious fire in the 1200 block of SW Morningside left one person dead Friday morning.

The Blue Springs Police Department and Central Jackson County Fire Protection District said they were on the scene investigating and found the dead individual while extinguishing the fire.

BSPD said they are awaiting the arrival of the state Fire Marshal. Police reported the fire at 2:37 a.m. Friday.

No other details are available at this time.

This is a breaking news story. KCTV will update it as more information becomes available.

