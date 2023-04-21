Aging & Style
Suspect taken into custody following bank robbery in Belton

By Zoe Brown
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspect was taken into custody following a bank robbery in Belton on Thursday afternoon.

It happened at 1:10 p.m. at 204 Main Street, which is the address of a Central Bank branch.

A male suspect entered the bank, brandished a knife, and demanded money from the teller.

After receiving the money, the suspect left on foot.

A Belton officer found the suspect a few blocks away and took him into custody without incident.

The suspect’s identity won’t be released until he is charged.

The FBI is handling the investigation with the help Belton police.

