Spectrum High School Star of the Week: Blue Springs High School Color Guards

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
This week we are featuring a handful of High School Stars of the week! KCTV 5 is celebrating the Color Guards from Blue Springs High School! They competed at the Mid-Continent Color Guard Association and took home some pretty awesome hardware. The Blue Springs JV Winter Guard were named Missouri State Silver Medalists in their class and Blue Springs Varsity Winter guard were named State Champions in their class. Send us your nomination and tell us why they should be selected. Then tune in to KCTV5 News at 9 every Friday for the latest Spectrum High School Star of the Week.  Sponsored by Spectrum.

Grace and Lonita chat about the new action/thriller featuring a soldier and interpreter on a...
Now Playing: ‘Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant’
Verda Salberg lost her battle with breast cancer in 2017, but her compassion for others lives...
Verda’s passion lives on through safe place for breast cancer survivors
