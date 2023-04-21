Police investigating fatal shooting in Raytown

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway following a shooting in Raytown, Missouri, on Thursday night.

According to the police, it happened in the area of 86th Street and Stark Avenue around 7:15 p.m.

Police went to the area after receiving multiple calls about shots being fired and someone being struck by gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had “apparent gunshot wounds.”

The police said no one has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting yet.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

