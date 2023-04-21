Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Police investigating fatal shooting in Raytown

Generic.
Generic.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway following a shooting in Raytown, Missouri, on Thursday night.

According to the police, it happened in the area of 86th Street and Stark Avenue around 7:15 p.m.

Police went to the area after receiving multiple calls about shots being fired and someone being struck by gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had “apparent gunshot wounds.”

The police said no one has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting yet.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Staley junior high school student Ralph Yarl.
Ralph Yarl described as ‘excellent student and talented musician’ at Staley High School
Andrew Lester appeared in person for an arraignment hearing at the Clay County Courthouse in...
Andrew Lester pleads not guilty to charges in Ralph Yarl shooting
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Authorities look for suspect following fatal shooting on I-70 near Oak Grove exit
An officer-involved shooting is being investigated in the 4900 block of E. 27th St.
Suspect fatally shot by police in Kansas City, Missouri

Latest News

A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been sentenced to more than 21 years in prison for committing...
KC man sentenced for shooting teen 8 times over sexual orientation
420 Fest kicks off with legal weed
420 Fest kicks off with legal weed
The age of Ralph Yarl's shooter, 84-year-old Andrew Lester, has sparked a conversation about...
How to talk with aging relatives about guns
A puppy is safely back at home after riding miles from Johnson County, Kansas, to the home of...
Royal rescue: Dog crawls into engine bay, unknowingly rides miles to Kauffman