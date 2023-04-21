Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Police: 20-year-old woman fatally shot in KCK was unintended target

By Morgan Mobley
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Gun violence continues to take young lives.

Jadah Clark, a 20-year-old woman from Kansas City, Kansas, was shot last Friday.

Police said she was an unintended target, an innocent victim in the shooting. A fight took place outside of her apartment near 13th Street and Washington Avenue in KCK, and a stray bullet made its way inside, hitting her.

Clark died from her injuries Thursday. She was a former student-athlete at JC Harmon High School.

When she was younger, she was a foster child. KCTV5 spoke with her foster parents, who were heartbroken to lose her. They said they were angry this keeps happening, and now it has hit too close to home for them.

“It’s just unfair. I can’t grasp the fact that people think it’s okay to use a gun to find a solution. It’s unfair. It shouldn’t have happened this way. She would never force harm on anyone,” said Heather Froggatte, Clark’s foster mom.

“While it was a gun that took Jadah’s life, it wasn’t the actual gun. It was the person behind it,” foster father Matt Froggatte added. “My message is it’s time for parents, mentors and adults to get back to teaching kids right from wrong and help them make good decisions.”

KCK police said they are still searching for a suspect in the shooting.

Clark’s foster parents have set up a GoFundMe for funeral expenses.

ALSO READ: Man accused in shooting that injured 3 KCK officers accidentally released from Platte County

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 420 Fest in the Smokey River Entertainment District is a first-of-its-kind event with legal...
Inaugural cannabis festival happening in River Bend on 4/20
Charles Smith of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, was captured on surveillance video Thursday morning...
Troopers arrest Cape Girardeau 18-year-old wanted in fatal Oak Grove shooting on I-70
Mike Tyson and Ric Flair
Mike Tyson, Ric Flair to celebrate 4/20 in Kansas City
On April 20, 2023, Guy's Snacks announced that it will now sell THC-infused chips and root beer.
Guy’s Potato Chips unveils THC-infused chips and root beer
Kansas guard MJ Rice shoots during the first half of the NCAA college basketball championship...
Former five-star KU guard announces transfer to NC State

Latest News

Freeze Warnings are in place mainly north of I-70 Friday night, with a freeze watch for the...
FORECAST: Temps fall Friday night, cool weekend in store for KC area
FORECAST: Temps fall Friday night, cool weekend in store for KC area
Police said they are investigating reports cloned keys as a means to steal cars in several...
Man charged, police investigate group suspected of cloning keys to steal cars
Man charged, police investigate group suspected of cloning keys to steal cars