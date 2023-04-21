Police: 20-year-old woman fatally shot in KCK was unintended target

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Gun violence continues to take young lives.

Jadah Clark, a 20-year-old woman from Kansas City, Kansas, was shot last Friday.

Police said she was an unintended target, an innocent victim in the shooting. A fight took place outside of her apartment near 13th Street and Washington Avenue in KCK, and a stray bullet made its way inside, hitting her.

Clark died from her injuries Thursday. She was a former student-athlete at JC Harmon High School.

When she was younger, she was a foster child. KCTV5 spoke with her foster parents, who were heartbroken to lose her. They said they were angry this keeps happening, and now it has hit too close to home for them.

“It’s just unfair. I can’t grasp the fact that people think it’s okay to use a gun to find a solution. It’s unfair. It shouldn’t have happened this way. She would never force harm on anyone,” said Heather Froggatte, Clark’s foster mom.

“While it was a gun that took Jadah’s life, it wasn’t the actual gun. It was the person behind it,” foster father Matt Froggatte added. “My message is it’s time for parents, mentors and adults to get back to teaching kids right from wrong and help them make good decisions.”

KCK police said they are still searching for a suspect in the shooting.

Clark’s foster parents have set up a GoFundMe for funeral expenses.

ALSO READ: Man accused in shooting that injured 3 KCK officers accidentally released from Platte County

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.