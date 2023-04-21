Aging & Style
Overnight RV fire in Blue Springs leaves one person dead

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspicious RV fire in the 1200 block of SW Morningside left one person dead Friday morning.

The Blue Springs Police Department and Central Jackson County Fire Protection District said they were on the scene investigating and found the dead individual while extinguishing the fire.

BSPD said the state Fire Marshal was called to the scene. Police said a call came in regarding a fire at 12:30 a.m. Friday regarding an RV in flames.

Blue Springs Police said an investigation is being conducted to determine whether the fire was accidental or the result of foul play.

No other details are available at this time.

This is a breaking news story. KCTV will update it as more information becomes available.

