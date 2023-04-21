Overland Park police officer fired, charged with rape

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 35-year-old former police officer has been charged with multiple felonies.

Omar Diosdado was taken into custody and booked into the Wyandotte County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond on Tuesday.

He has been charged with:

rape

two counts of sexual battery

one count of criminal restraint

one count of battery

The City of Overland Park released a statement that Diodado was fired from the department:

“The City of Overland Park is aware of serious allegations related to an Overland Park Police Department officer’s off-duty conduct. The City has terminated this individual’s employment, and he is no longer a member of the Overland Park Police Department or an employee of the City.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.