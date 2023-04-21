Overland Park police officer fired, charged with rape
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 35-year-old former police officer has been charged with multiple felonies.
Omar Diosdado was taken into custody and booked into the Wyandotte County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond on Tuesday.
He has been charged with:
- rape
- two counts of sexual battery
- one count of criminal restraint
- one count of battery
The City of Overland Park released a statement that Diodado was fired from the department:
“The City of Overland Park is aware of serious allegations related to an Overland Park Police Department officer’s off-duty conduct. The City has terminated this individual’s employment, and he is no longer a member of the Overland Park Police Department or an employee of the City.”
