Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Overland Park police officer fired, charged with rape

Omar Diosdado, a former Overland Park police officer, was charged with rape and other felonies.
Omar Diosdado, a former Overland Park police officer, was charged with rape and other felonies.(Wyandotte County Detention Center)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 35-year-old former police officer has been charged with multiple felonies.

Omar Diosdado was taken into custody and booked into the Wyandotte County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond on Tuesday.

He has been charged with:

  • rape
  • two counts of sexual battery
  • one count of criminal restraint
  • one count of battery

The City of Overland Park released a statement that Diodado was fired from the department:

“The City of Overland Park is aware of serious allegations related to an Overland Park Police Department officer’s off-duty conduct. The City has terminated this individual’s employment, and he is no longer a member of the Overland Park Police Department or an employee of the City.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 420 Fest in the Smokey River Entertainment District is a first-of-its-kind event with legal...
Inaugural cannabis festival happening in River Bend on 4/20
Charles Smith of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, was captured on surveillance video Thursday morning...
Troopers arrest Cape Girardeau 18-year-old wanted in fatal Oak Grove shooting on I-70
Mike Tyson and Ric Flair
Mike Tyson, Ric Flair to celebrate 4/20 in Kansas City
On April 20, 2023, Guy's Snacks announced that it will now sell THC-infused chips and root beer.
Guy’s Potato Chips unveils THC-infused chips and root beer
Kansas guard MJ Rice shoots during the first half of the NCAA college basketball championship...
Former five-star KU guard announces transfer to NC State

Latest News

The Platte County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in finding Jae’veon Marquice...
Man accused in shooting that injured 3 KCK officers accidentally released from Platte County
FILE — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated that a fight between two students about 1 p.m....
Four juveniles in custody after fight at Winnetonka HS, one student taken to hospital
FILE — The Current are off to an 0-3 start to the season and looked uncompetitive in Saturday...
KC Current fire coach Matt Potter, cite ‘leadership and employment responsibilities’
TC Energy released a photo showing a section of Mill Creek in Washington Co., Kan. that they...
New third-party report cites bending stress at weld for Kansas pipeline rupture