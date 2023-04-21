Aging & Style
Ottawa school bus crashes with kids on board; driver cited

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTAWA, Kan. (KCTV) - An Ottawa School District bus carrying 11 juvenile passengers crashed into a tree Friday morning, resulting in minor injuries to some of those on board and a citation for the bus driver.

According to the Ottawa Police Department, 38-year-old Stephen Arney was issued a citation for inattentive driving as a result of the crash. It happened at 7:14 a.m. Friday when the bus turned onto the 100 block of West 12th Street.

Ottawa Police said the bus left the roadway and struck a tree.

None of the minor injuries resulted in any of the juvenile passengers being transported from the scene by EMS, according to police.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the School Resource Officer at 785-242-2561 extension 7434, or by email at AskOPD@ottawaks.gov.

