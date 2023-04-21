Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

One hospitalized after Thursday night crash on west side of Lawrence

A Missouri man was hospitalized after he was injured in a two-vehicle collision late Thursday...
A Missouri man was hospitalized after he was injured in a two-vehicle collision late Thursday on the west side of Lawrence, authorities said.(MGN)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was transported to a local hospital after he was injured in a two-vehicle collision late Thursday on the west side of Lawrence, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 10:45 p.m. Thursday on US-40 highway, just east of Bob Billings Parkway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2001 Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling east on US-40 when it crossed the center line, sideswiping a 2019 Freightliner semitrailer.

The Hyundai came to rest on the right shoulder of the roadway, while the semi pulled over to the right shoulder of the westbound lanes.

The driver of the Hyundai, identified as Todd C. Grigaitis, 35, of Chesterfield, Mo., was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with suspected minor injuries. The patrol said Grigaitis, who was alone in his vehicle, was wearing his seat belt.

The driver of the semi, identified as Donald L. McDowell Jr., 63, of Basehor, was reported uninjured. The patrol said McDowell, who was alone in the semi, was wearing his seat belt.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 420 Fest in the Smokey River Entertainment District is a first-of-its-kind event with legal...
Inaugural cannabis festival happening in River Bend on 4/20
Charles Smith of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, was captured on surveillance video Thursday morning...
Troopers arrest Cape Girardeau 18-year-old wanted in fatal Oak Grove shooting on I-70
Mike Tyson and Ric Flair
Mike Tyson, Ric Flair to celebrate 4/20 in Kansas City
On April 20, 2023, Guy's Snacks announced that it will now sell THC-infused chips and root beer.
Guy’s Potato Chips unveils THC-infused chips and root beer
Kansas guard MJ Rice shoots during the first half of the NCAA college basketball championship...
Former five-star KU guard announces transfer to NC State

Latest News

TC Energy released a photo showing a section of Mill Creek in Washington Co., Kan. that they...
New third-party report cites bending stress at weld for Kansas pipeline rupture
Nearly $10 million was announced today by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly to expand housing for...
Nearly $10 million granted to expand elderly, disabled housing for Kansans
School bus (generic)
Ottawa school bus crashes with kids on board; driver cited
Ernie Barrett dies at 93.
‘Mr. K-State’ Ernie Barrett dies at 93
A puppy is safely back at home after riding miles from Johnson County, Kansas, to the home of...
Royal rescue: Dog crawls into engine bay, unknowingly rides miles to Kauffman