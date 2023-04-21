New third-party report cites bending stress at weld for Kansas pipeline rupture

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Bending stress during construction and over time led to cracking at a weld and, ultimately, a rupture that send thousands of barrels of oil into a Washington Co. creek.

Those findings were released today from an independent, third-party analysis of the December 2022 leak from the Keystone Pipeline, just south of the Nebraska border.

According to the Root Cause Failure Analysis (RCFA), a progressive fatigue crack at a girth weld was the primary cause of the rupture. The weld connected an elbow fitting to the pipe that crossed Mill Creek.

The report states the weld first started cracking due to inadvertent bending stresses during construction. The findings indicate that also led the elbow fitting to become deformed, and caused a wrinkle in the adjacent pipe. The report also states “the design of the weld transition created a stress concentration point, making the pipe at this location more susceptible to bending stresses.” Because of this, as operations continued over a decade, the crack continued developing.

The RCFA states its findings are consistent with an initial report released in February, pointing to the weld as the cause of the rupture. It also supported the initials findings that the elbow fitting and pipe met all requirements. The report also states the Milepost 14 segment of the Keystone system where the rupture occurred never operated above temperature and pressure design limits.

“We are unwavering in our commitment to fully remediate the site and are taking action on the recommendations from the RCFA. We will not stop until we have completed this work. We safely restarted the Keystone System in December 2022 and remain confident in its reliability as we deliver the energy the continent relies on,” Richard Prior, President of Liquids Pipelines for TC Energy, said in a statement.

TC Energy said it has recovered 98 percent of the oil that spilled, with 90 percent of the Mill Creek shoreline cleaned up. They say an estimated 3,000 people have spent more than one million hours on the response.

Earlier this month, the EPA said significant progress had been made cleaning up the estimated 13,000 barrels that had spilled into the creek. They said efforts were helped by installing a temporary water diversion system in January.

The RCFA makes several recommendations. TC Energy said it is incorporating those in its planning to improve safety. They say actions include excavating sites similar to the Mill Creek area to see if they need any repairs or upgrades. They say the system is operating at reduced pressure while this work is being done.

They’re also doing additional inspections system-wide. They say they’ve already completed this work on the 300-mile Cushing Segment, that includes the Mill Creek area where the rupture occurred.

