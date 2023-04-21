Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

New Madrid Co. woman found guilty of grandmother’s murder

Ashley Riggins was found guilty on Thursday, April 20 of first-degree murder, armed criminal...
Ashley Riggins was found guilty on Thursday, April 20 of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, abandonment of a corpse, tampering with evidence and abuse or neglect of a child.(New Madrid County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman was found guilty of murdering her grandmother in 2020.

According to online court records, Ashley Riggins was found guilty on Thursday, April 20 of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, abandonment of a corpse, tampering with evidence and abuse or neglect of a child.

Her sentencing was scheduled for Monday, June 12.

According to court documents, the elderly woman was Riggins’ grandmother.

Riggins and her boyfriend are accused of going to Riggins’ grandmother’s bedroom while she was sleeping and stabbing her. Court documents state the couple then rolled the woman up in an outdoor carpet and drove her to Charleston, Mo. where they left her body in a field.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 420 Fest in the Smokey River Entertainment District is a first-of-its-kind event with legal...
Inaugural cannabis festival happening in River Bend on 4/20
Charles Smith of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, was captured on surveillance video Thursday morning...
Troopers arrest Cape Girardeau 18-year-old wanted in fatal Oak Grove shooting on I-70
Mike Tyson and Ric Flair
Mike Tyson, Ric Flair to celebrate 4/20 in Kansas City
On April 20, 2023, Guy's Snacks announced that it will now sell THC-infused chips and root beer.
Guy’s Potato Chips unveils THC-infused chips and root beer
Kansas guard MJ Rice shoots during the first half of the NCAA college basketball championship...
Former five-star KU guard announces transfer to NC State

Latest News

Freeze Warnings are in place mainly north of I-70 Friday night, with a freeze watch for the...
FORECAST: Temps fall Friday night, cool weekend in store for KC area
FORECAST: Temps fall Friday night, cool weekend in store for KC area
Police said they are investigating reports cloned keys as a means to steal cars in several...
Man charged, police investigate group suspected of cloning keys to steal cars
Man charged, police investigate group suspected of cloning keys to steal cars
Jadah Clark died from her injuries in a shooting, the unintended target of a gunshot.
Police: 20-year-old woman fatally shot in KCK was unintended target