New Madrid Co. woman found guilty of grandmother’s murder

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman was found guilty of murdering her grandmother in 2020.

According to online court records, Ashley Riggins was found guilty on Thursday, April 20 of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, abandonment of a corpse, tampering with evidence and abuse or neglect of a child.

Her sentencing was scheduled for Monday, June 12.

According to court documents, the elderly woman was Riggins’ grandmother.

Riggins and her boyfriend are accused of going to Riggins’ grandmother’s bedroom while she was sleeping and stabbing her. Court documents state the couple then rolled the woman up in an outdoor carpet and drove her to Charleston, Mo. where they left her body in a field.

