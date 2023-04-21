Missing 22-year-old last seen Thursday considered endangered, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said Friday afternoon a 22-year-old man is considered endangered after he was last seen Thursday.

Alex Gardner, described as a white man, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes, was last reported seen near NW 59th Terrace and Kirkwood Avenue.

He requires medical attention upon location, Kansas City, Missouri, police stated.

Anyone who has information has been asked to call 911 or notify the KCPD Missing Persons Section at 816-234-5043.

