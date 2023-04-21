Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Man accused in shooting that injured 3 KCK officers accidentally released from Platte County

The Platte County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in finding Jae’veon Marquice...
The Platte County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in finding Jae’veon Marquice Mitchell Locke, an inmate who was inadvertently released from the county jail.(Platte County Sheriff's Office, KCTV5)
By Angie Ricono
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The United States Marshals Service is looking for Jae’veon Marquice Mitchell-Locke after the Platte County Detention Center inadvertently released him.

Mitchell-Locke is charged, along with two others, in a high-profile shooting on April 6 that injured three Kansas City, Kansas, police officers.

He was charged with:

  • attempted capital murder
  • three counts of aggravated battery against law enforcement officer
  • three counts of criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied building or vehicle
  • three counts of aggravated endangering of a child
  • aggravated assault of law enforcement officer
  • distribution or possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute

He was treated at a hospital in Jackson County following the shooting. He was then sent to the Jackson County Detention Center.

Michell-Locke was transferred to Platte County for misdemeanor traffic warrants.

However, he faces much more serious charges in Wyandotte County in connection with the multiple officer shooting.

KCTV5 spoke with Platte County Sheriff PIO Eric Holland who explained there was an inadvertent release and they are still trying to get to the bottom of what happened.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 420 Fest in the Smokey River Entertainment District is a first-of-its-kind event with legal...
Inaugural cannabis festival happening in River Bend on 4/20
Charles Smith of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, was captured on surveillance video Thursday morning...
Troopers arrest Cape Girardeau 18-year-old wanted in fatal Oak Grove shooting on I-70
Mike Tyson and Ric Flair
Mike Tyson, Ric Flair to celebrate 4/20 in Kansas City
On April 20, 2023, Guy's Snacks announced that it will now sell THC-infused chips and root beer.
Guy’s Potato Chips unveils THC-infused chips and root beer
Kansas guard MJ Rice shoots during the first half of the NCAA college basketball championship...
Former five-star KU guard announces transfer to NC State

Latest News

FILE — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated that a fight between two students about 1 p.m....
Four juveniles in custody after fight at Winnetonka HS, one student taken to hospital
FILE — The Current are off to an 0-3 start to the season and looked uncompetitive in Saturday...
KC Current fire coach Matt Potter, cite ‘leadership and employment responsibilities’
Omar Diosdado, a former Overland Park police officer, was charged with rape and other felonies.
Overland Park police officer fired, charged with rape
TC Energy released a photo showing a section of Mill Creek in Washington Co., Kan. that they...
New third-party report cites bending stress at weld for Kansas pipeline rupture