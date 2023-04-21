Kansas Citians celebrate first 420 with legal weed in Missouri

RIVER BEND, Mo. (KCTV) - Missourians had an open-consumption party for the first 420 when marijuana was legal in the state of Missouri.

“It’s the end of a stigma,” said event organizer Joey Pintozzi. “It’s starting to open up your mind. It’s no longer the prohibition.”

Thousands of weed smokers descended upon 420 Fest in River Bend, anxious to celebrate Missouri’s first 420 since marijuana became legal in the state.

“I’m feeling good,” said attendee Nicolas Kaludlu. “Been waiting on this the last 21 years, 20 years of my life.”

“I’m a local grower and I love the movement,” said attendee Cody Lewis.

The movement is gaining significant traction in Missouri. In February, the state saw more than $100 million worth of marijuana sales. In March, that number got higher, at more than $125 million. The demand even created fear of a shortage.

KCTV5 talked to the Vice President of Retail at From the Earth Dispensary. He said the fears of a shortage will soon be gone.

“It is significantly busier than we were expecting,” said Tyler Diltz, Vice President of Retail at From the Earth Dispensary. “When it did go in November, the vote for recreational, there really wasn’t time for some of the cultivators to really prepare and scale up. From what I’ve heard, good things are right around the corner.”

More things are also around the corner in the Smokey River Entertainment District. Event organizers told KCTV5 they want to have five to six events this year, and then really rev up in the years to come.

“Late 2024, 2025, we hope to have completed our outdoor amphitheater of 8,000-14,000 with a couple other venues from 3,000 in capacity to 800 in capacity,” said Pintozzi.

Ric Flair, Mike Tyson, and Wiz Khalifa were also in attendance at 420 Fest.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.