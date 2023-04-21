Have you ever seen a polar bear eat a pickle?

Representatives from the KC Zoo and Polar Bears International join Bill on the couch to chat about the large, gregarious animals and best ways to keep them safe and thriving. Polar Bears International conducts research to ensure they are conserving Polar Bears and the sea ice they live on. The KC Zoo is hosting a lecture tonight to share information about the work they’re doing for the world from right here in KC.

