Friday morning shooting in Peculiar leaves one dead, suspect in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man died Friday morning after being shot to death in a domestic disturbance, police stated.

The Peculiar Police Department reported that just before 1 a.m., officers were made aware of a shooting that took place at a home in the 800 block of South Peculiar Drive.

Police found a man had been shot, and EMS took him to a hospital. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Law enforcement stated one person was taken into custody at the home.

Names had not yet been released, as of 8:30 a.m.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

