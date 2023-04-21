Four juveniles in custody after fight at Winnetonka HS, one student taken to hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Four juveniles were taken into custody following a large fight Friday afternoon at Winnetonka High School.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated that a fight between two students about 1 p.m. grew to eight teens, and then 40-50 students gathered around the altercation.

A school resource deputy and other school staff tried to break up the fight, but staff members were assaulted. One student was taken to the hospital with a minor injury from the fight.

Missouri State Highway Patrol members, KCPD officers and other law enforcement came to the school to help restore order.

Winnetonka was placed on a “lock-and-teach” status, and officials were able to get the situation under control in 10 minutes.

The sheriff’s office added that just after the fight, a school bus struck a parked and unoccupied deputy vehicle.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated it was investigating the incident.

Winnetonka principal Dr. Edward Tate released the following statement:

Dear Griffin Families, This afternoon, a fight occurred in an upstairs hallway in our building. Our administration team and I responded immediately, along with our School Resource Deputies. Additional SRDs were also called to provide support. Seven students were involved in this incident. To keep our hallways clear and ensure safety while we resolved the situation, we put Winnetonka into a lock and teach. All other scholars remained in their classrooms with their teachers or waited outside with staff. Medical assistance was sought for one student. Our lock and teach will last through the end of our school day while we complete an investigation and speak to all involved. This behavior is not tolerated at Winnetonka. I have high expectations for each of our scholars. We are addressing the issue and will determine consequences in accordance with our Board policy. I am disappointed to share this update with you, but wanted to ensure that you have the right details. We are taking this incident very seriously. I appreciate your understanding and support of our school.

