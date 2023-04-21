Aging & Style
Four juveniles in custody after fight at Winnetonka HS, one student taken to hospital

FILE — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated that a fight between two students about 1 p.m....
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Four juveniles were taken into custody following a large fight Friday afternoon at Winnetonka High School.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated that a fight between two students about 1 p.m. grew to eight teens, and then 40-50 students gathered around the altercation.

A school resource deputy and other school staff tried to break up the fight, but staff members were assaulted. One student was taken to the hospital with a minor injury from the fight.

Missouri State Highway Patrol members, KCPD officers and other law enforcement came to the school to help restore order.

Winnetonka was placed on a “lock-and-teach” status, and officials were able to get the situation under control in 10 minutes.

The sheriff’s office added that just after the fight, a school bus struck a parked and unoccupied deputy vehicle.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated it was investigating the incident.

Winnetonka principal Dr. Edward Tate released the following statement:

