FORECAST: Temps fall Friday night, cool weekend in store for KC area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Friday felt a bit more like early spring, but at least we got to see some sunshine! Temperatures fall dramatically overnight. For those of you with sensitive outdoor plants, I would suggest covering them up or bringing them in both tonight and Saturday night.

We have numerous nights of lows in the lower 30s. Some spots could even drop to the upper 20s to the north. Because of this, Freeze Warnings are in place mainly north of I-70 Friday night, with a freeze watch for the entire viewing area for Saturday night.

A random sprinkle or two is possible in far northern Missouri during the day on Saturday, and that is where mostly cloudy skies will be found. Because of that, highs will only be in the 40s to the north. Closer to the metro, we will struggle to make it into the lower 50s.

It is a rather cool weekend, with mid to upper 50s on Sunday. We turn our attention to better rain chances that start working in Monday evening into Tuesday, where widespread rain is looking a bit more likely. We could see some spots exceed 0.50″-1″ of rain, especially to the south of the metro across southern Kansas and southern Missouri.

Locally, I expect a couple tenths of an inch max. Slim and spotty chances stick around into Wednesday, mainly in the morning. We are keeping a close eye on Thursday as we have another storm system in the region, right now I am just keeping slim shower chances in Kansas City, so most of the Draft festivities look dry, but we are closely monitoring. Aside from that, many cool days are ahead in the 50s and 60s.

