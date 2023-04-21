Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Temps fall Friday night, cool weekend in store for KC area

By Warren Sears
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Friday felt a bit more like early spring, but at least we got to see some sunshine! Temperatures fall dramatically overnight. For those of you with sensitive outdoor plants, I would suggest covering them up or bringing them in both tonight and Saturday night.

We have numerous nights of lows in the lower 30s. Some spots could even drop to the upper 20s to the north. Because of this, Freeze Warnings are in place mainly north of I-70 Friday night, with a freeze watch for the entire viewing area for Saturday night.

A random sprinkle or two is possible in far northern Missouri during the day on Saturday, and that is where mostly cloudy skies will be found. Because of that, highs will only be in the 40s to the north. Closer to the metro, we will struggle to make it into the lower 50s.

It is a rather cool weekend, with mid to upper 50s on Sunday. We turn our attention to better rain chances that start working in Monday evening into Tuesday, where widespread rain is looking a bit more likely. We could see some spots exceed 0.50″-1″ of rain, especially to the south of the metro across southern Kansas and southern Missouri.

Locally, I expect a couple tenths of an inch max. Slim and spotty chances stick around into Wednesday, mainly in the morning. We are keeping a close eye on Thursday as we have another storm system in the region, right now I am just keeping slim shower chances in Kansas City, so most of the Draft festivities look dry, but we are closely monitoring. Aside from that, many cool days are ahead in the 50s and 60s.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 420 Fest in the Smokey River Entertainment District is a first-of-its-kind event with legal...
Inaugural cannabis festival happening in River Bend on 4/20
Charles Smith of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, was captured on surveillance video Thursday morning...
Troopers arrest Cape Girardeau 18-year-old wanted in fatal Oak Grove shooting on I-70
Mike Tyson and Ric Flair
Mike Tyson, Ric Flair to celebrate 4/20 in Kansas City
On April 20, 2023, Guy's Snacks announced that it will now sell THC-infused chips and root beer.
Guy’s Potato Chips unveils THC-infused chips and root beer
Kansas guard MJ Rice shoots during the first half of the NCAA college basketball championship...
Former five-star KU guard announces transfer to NC State

Latest News

FORECAST: Temps fall Friday night, cool weekend in store for KC area
Police said they are investigating reports cloned keys as a means to steal cars in several...
Man charged, police investigate group suspected of cloning keys to steal cars
Man charged, police investigate group suspected of cloning keys to steal cars
Jadah Clark died from her injuries in a shooting, the unintended target of a gunshot.
Police: 20-year-old woman fatally shot in KCK was unintended target