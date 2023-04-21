FORECAST: A few upcoming overnight lows will drop into the 30s

Thursday’s cold front brought some big changes to the region and will keep us locked into a cool pattern for the next few days. Expect a breezy evening before the wind settles a bit overnight. Lows will be cool in the lower 40s. As we step out Friday morning, our wind becomes stronger again from the northwest. That will allow for our temperatures to struggle to reach 60 by the afternoon. At least we will see intervals of sunshine!

If you have outdoor plants, this note is for you: We need to be mindful of those plants this weekend. I am expecting Friday night and Saturday night lows to be in the 30s. It looks like we will even dip below freezing to start Sunday morning!

Highs are going to be downright cool with lower 50s Saturday and upper 50s Sunday. We stay dry this weekend, though, with intervals of clouds and sun.

Our pattern becomes much more active starting Monday, as slim and spotty rain chances return later in the day. Higher rain chances are looking more likely once we push into Tuesday and Wednesday, so we have introduced Storm Track 5 Weather Alerts for those days.

Thursday (the start of the NFL Draft) is a bit up in the air right now. We know the weather looks a bit cooler with temperatures in the lower 60s, but the biggest question mark surrounds whether rain will move out in time for evening festivities. We have a slim chance as of now and will adjust accordingly.

It looks pretty cool in the 50s and 60s over the next 10 days.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.