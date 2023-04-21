Aging & Style
FORECAST: Air continues to chill throughout Friday

By Greg Bennett
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT
As high-pressure shifts in from the central Rockies, our previous storm system continues to track to the north and east. This creates a pole on the atmosphere from the west/northwest which allows for cooler air to filter in from up north. A minor pressure gradient will also develop into the afternoon, allowing for gusty or conditions up to 30 mph to be common. Temperatures are expected to only reach the lower 60s with average high temperatures, mainly in the middle and upper 60s during the end of April. The air continues to chill moving through the overnight, pushing freeze warnings north of the metro to occur between 1 a.m. Saturday morning to 9 a.m.

Afternoon high temperatures are expected only in the lower 50s on Saturday with Freese watches in effect between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. Sunday morning for the metro and south of I 70. Morning low temperatures will be hovering near freezing during this time. A slight rebound to the lower 60s is expected on Monday due to the approach of yet another area of low pressure. Chances for scattered showers and storms develop overnight Monday into Tuesday and Wednesday. Where mostly moderate to heavy shower activity is most likely. During this time, temperatures are expected only to reach into the middle and upper 50s. Once the skies clear around the time of the draft, temperatures slowly rebound to the lower and middle 60s for the following weekend.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

