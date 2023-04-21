Cowboys & Angels 2023

Aging & Style
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023
Cowboys & Angels is our largest fundraiser in support of our adaptive riding program. The live dinner, auction & dance draws in hundreds of guests for an evening of fun in a unique environment. Party in a barn! Great Plains ARA is a 501c3

Great Plains Adaptive Riding Academy, the first of its kind in Wyandotte County, is designed to serve children and adults with disabilities including autism spectrum disorder, Down Syndrome, developmental delays, fetal alcohol syndrome, transverse myelitis, emotional disorders and vision and hearing impairments. Great Plains ARA serves individuals and families in Wyandotte, Leavenworth, Johnson and Douglas counties, as well as greater Kansas City, Missouri, and surrounding areas on both sides of the state line.

https://allevents.in/edwardsville/cowboys-and-angels-2023/200024310839819

