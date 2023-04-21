Cellular providers boost service in preparation for NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The building of a massive stage in front of Union Station has been hard to miss, but there are plenty of other things underway that aren’t as obvious.

Inside the fencing to the west of the historic train station you might spot some white orbs on a scissor lift. Those are known as COLTs (Cell on Light Truck). One is branded with the Verizon logo. They are the official cellular partner of the NFL. Next to it is a blank orb, an AT&T COLT.

Just beyond it is a square panel atop a trailer. That’s a COW (Cell on Wheels) for T-Mobile.

If you paid attention, you likely saw the same devices in the same place at this year’s Super Bowl parade. The technology has come a long from 2015, when a World Series parade caused a bandwidth backup that made making a mere phone call impossible in and around the parade and rally route.

All three providers are included in the farmyard of deployable assets.

T-Mobile has one COW by Union Station and one on the opposite side of the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

Verizon has a COLT at each location, plus a COW and a calf (yes, that’s what they call a half-size COW) at the memorial and on the far north side of the lawn. They’ve also added temporary service boosters in two Crown Center hotels.

AT&T has two COWs as well.

All the providers also described permanent improvements that began within the past year with tourist traffic for The Draft in mind. They’ve added “in-building solutions” at places like Union Station, the museum and memorial, and the new airport terminal.

Both the temporary and permanent antennae use technology that can detect the density of people in real time and adjust distribution minute by minute. Could it be that walking a block for a better signal will be a thing of the past?

The permanent solutions recognize that small section of KC is becoming the place to be for big events. COWs alone aren’t enough when you’re no longer a COWtown. It hardly seems like too much with the World Cup just a few years away and another Super Bowl parade possible before then.

But, you might want to keep your expectations in check. Things like phone calls, texts, website and app usage should go smoothly, they said. Posting a live stream on social media is more demanding of data, so that will likely be hit-or-miss based on how many other people are vying for the same data.

