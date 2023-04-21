Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

2 new crayfish species discovered off NC mountains

The Falls crayfish is one of two new species discovered in North Carolina.
The Falls crayfish is one of two new species discovered in North Carolina.(NC Museum of Natural Sciences)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (Gray News) – Two new species of crayfish were found only in North Carolina and nowhere else on the planet, according to the NC Museum of Natural Sciences.

Bronwyn Williams, the research curator of non-molluscan invertebrates at the museum, said the new species - the Stony Fork crayfish and the Falls crayfish - can only be found in the upper Yadkin River basin.

According to Williams, they are both highly restricted in their geographic ranges and acclimated to specific environmental conditions.

A news release from the museum states both species were historically lumped in with a widespread species complex called Cambarus species C.

The museum explains a species complex is a group of what is assumed to be closely related organisms that are similar in appearance, making it difficult to separate into a species.

Williams and his colleagues used newly collected data and historic specimens to show the two species were more similar to a big water crayfish group found in the south-central Appalachians of North Carolina.

“From what we can tell, these particular stream captures have not previously been documented either geologically or biologically,” Williams adds.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 420 Fest in the Smokey River Entertainment District is a first-of-its-kind event with legal...
Inaugural cannabis festival happening in River Bend on 4/20
Charles Smith of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, was captured on surveillance video Thursday morning...
Troopers arrest Cape Girardeau 18-year-old wanted in fatal Oak Grove shooting on I-70
Mike Tyson and Ric Flair
Mike Tyson, Ric Flair to celebrate 4/20 in Kansas City
On April 20, 2023, Guy's Snacks announced that it will now sell THC-infused chips and root beer.
Guy’s Potato Chips unveils THC-infused chips and root beer
Kansas guard MJ Rice shoots during the first half of the NCAA college basketball championship...
Former five-star KU guard announces transfer to NC State

Latest News

Randy Ferriss and Colton Snyder, both 52, have worked together for 26 years at the U.S....
‘World’s smallest office pool’ wins $1M Mega Millions prize
The turtle suffered severe fractures to the upper portion of its shell. The body cavity could...
Turtle recovering after being hit by a car while ‘looking for love’ during mating season
Officials were on the scene of a possible bear attack on New Road in Avon Friday morning.
Woman bitten by black bear in Connecticut
Nearly $10 million was announced today by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly to expand housing for...
Nearly $10 million granted to expand elderly, disabled housing for Kansans